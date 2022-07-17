SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the second time a judge has put Utah’s abortion trigger law on hold.
The Inside Utah Politics weighs in on that and a new poll showing President Biden’s approval rating continues to drop.
by: Glen Mills
Posted:
Updated:
by: Glen Mills
Posted:
Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – For the second time a judge has put Utah’s abortion trigger law on hold.
The Inside Utah Politics weighs in on that and a new poll showing President Biden’s approval rating continues to drop.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now