(ABC4) — It’s a tough time to be in the tech industry as layoffs continue to mount at the end of 2022 due to inflation and fears of a prolonged recession. So, the question everyone has is: How do you avoid getting laid off?

Workable.com might have one of the most succinct ways of putting it: “Revenue trumps all, which means the last people to get laid off are those who bring money to the company.”

If things are getting tight at your workplace, it might be time to seriously evaluate how valuable your position is. Forbes.com notes there’s no formula to knowing who will get laid off and who will survive the falling axe.

“Leadership wants to field the best team,” states Jack Kelly of Forbes. “They’ll protect the ‘A-players’ and jettison those who are not top performers. People with highly specialized skills that are hard to replace may be overlooked for dismissal, whereas workers that possess talents that are ubiquitous and easily replaced are not safe.”

The single most important thing you can do, according to a number of sources, like Forbes, USA Today, and a number of business coaching sites? Demonstrate your value to the company, but not necessarily by bragging about how great you are.

“This may sound counterintuitive, but if you have a special skill, teach others that skill,” states Workable. “You might think that keeping the skill in your head provides you with job security, but the exact opposite is true. If you show your employer that you are someone who is willing to teach, coach, and bring out the best in others, then you will be perceived as someone who can help rebuild the team when the economy gets better. Sharing your skills increases your value.”

Being positive and avoiding gossip and badmouthing is also key.

“There are always people in an organization that spend more time complaining than doing their work,” states Forbes. “These are the folks who are consistently grumbling about something, talking trash behind everyone’s backs, spreading rumors and criticizing the company and boss. These workers are always mad about something and spend all day sharing their venom with anyone they come in contact with.”

There’s also a “suck it up” factor involved in avoiding layoffs. While quiet quitting has become something of a buzzword in the workforce lingo, it’s probably the worst thing you can do in a company that’s struggling. Quiet quitting is a term that represents a refusal to go above and beyond in your organization. Don’t think your supervisor doesn’t notice this.

“The supervisor may look the other way for a while, as it’s hard to attract, recruit and retain employees in this current environment,” states Forbes. “For the time being, they’ll pretend that they are not noticing you slacking.”

That might not be the news you want to hear if you’re already working at a job that you don’t particularly care for. However, you ultimately have to make a choice about whether or not you want to keep the job you have or if you’re ready to brave the job market. Maybe it’s time for a ‘Plan B.’ Maybe being laid off from a job you dislike is an opportunity, not a tragedy.

“If you do get laid off, take the time to retool yourself to become the type of employee that another company will hire,” states Workable. “Improve your executive presence, your emotional intelligence, your leadership skills, your sales skills, your business acumen, and the key skills related to the position you are seeking.”