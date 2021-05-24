The Home Depot to hire over 1,100 in Salt Lake City area

Home Depot’s fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Home Depot is hoping to fill hundreds of open positions in the Salt Lake City area.

Over 1,100 part and full-time positions will focus on customer service, filling online orders picked up curbside or in store, unpacking overnight freight, and merchandising. The Home Depot says the positions will support its busy spring season.

Available positions will vary by store. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by texting JOBS to 52270 or visiting the Home Depot online.

The Home Depot offers specialized resources and programs for military associates and their spouses, like customized benefits, networking, coaching, and transitional programs. They also guarantee employment opportunities to associates who are spouses of relocating members of the military.

The company recently relaxed its mask guidelines, saying fully vaccinated customers and associates are no longer required to wear face coverings, except when mandated by state and local ordinances.

Multiple other national companies are looking to hire in the Salt Lake City area. Amazon is looking to fill over 1,400 positions while UPS has over 200 job openings.

TSA is looking to hire 20 full-time and five part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Salt Lake City International Airport. Newly hired TSOs will receive $500 when they start the job and an additional $500 after one year of working for TSA.