The history of Earth Day and how to celebrate it during a drought

LAKE POWELL, UT – MARCH 28: A bleached “bathtub ring” is visible on the rocky banks of Lake Powell on March 28, 2015 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to enter Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two biggest reservoirs of the Colorado River Basin. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Earth Day is coming up on Thursday, April 22. But what is the significance behind this holiday?

On April 22, 1970, about 20 million people across the country joined in celebrating the very first Earth Day.

Senator Gaylord Nelson (D-Wis.) called for students to fight for environmental protection with the same amount of enthusiasm and zeal that they had exercised in opposing the Vietnam War in the 1960s, hoping to gain the attention of lawmakers to do more to protect the environment.

And it worked.

Later that year, the Environmental Protection Agency was formed after the public demanded cleaner air, water, and land. Earth Day started the United States on the road to the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts and large environmental movements.

The very first Earth Day was celebrated by Americans of all ages in local towns and communities. Musicians performed songs about caring for the environment, and celebrities spoke on issues like the importance of recycling. Since then, Earth Day has evolved to being celebrated on a worldwide scale.

“It has helped Americans, and others the world over, realize that they are stewards of the Earth, and they can and should do something to protect the environment,” the Department of State says.

In 1990, Earth Day celebrations extended to 200 million people in 141 countries.

Information in this article was found on epa.gov, loc.gov, and americaslibrary.gov.

LAKE POWELL, UT – MARCH 29: A boater navigates the waters of Lake Powell on March 29, 2015 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Lake Powell is currently at 45 percent of capacity, a recent study predicts water elevation there to be above 3,575 by September. The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people in seven western states. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

With a drought affecting the Western part of the country, here are ten simple ways to conserve water this Earth Day: