‘The greatest honor of my life’: Summit County Health Director retiring

KAMAS, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County’s Health Director is retiring, effective in August, after nearly 11 years at the helm.

Dr. Rich Bullough, who has spent 30 years in public health, says he wasn’t going to leave until the COVID-19 pandemic was under control in Summit County.

“Being the Health Officer for Summit County, Utah, has been the greatest honor of my life, and certainly the highest achievement in my nearly 30 years in Public Health,” Bullough says. “I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to be part of our COVID-19 response and was not about to move on to the next phase of my life until the pandemic was well along the continuum of being controlled in Summit County. We have made remarkable progress towards knocking this disease back in our community and towards a safe, gradual return to normal.”

A longtime resident of Summit County and a Utah native, Bullough previously worked in other public health roles, including as director of CDC-funded programs for the Utah Department of Health, Research Fellow for the National Institutes of Health, and adjunct professor and instructor at the University of Utah.

“I cannot fully express how rewarding it has been to serve in the critically important work of public health,” Bullough says. “Public Health is about a lot more than pandemic response, it is a foundation of equity in society. I want to encourage our community to continue to support the critical work of public health. Clean air, water, food, and important behavioral and clinical programs are for everyone. A strong Public Health Department will help us continue down the path of achieving equity in Summit County.”

The Summit County Board of Health says it is considering a succession plan for the Health Director position in the coming weeks.

Summit County isn’t the only one to see its health director leave – Salt Lake County executive director Gary Edwards is retiring in July after 16 years with the department.

Taking Edwards place is current state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn.