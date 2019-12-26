The Gift of Life: West Jordan woman donates liver to niece

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – She was diagnosed at 4 days old. Before she was a year, she faced death three times.

“I feel like I just did the right thing,” says Drea Richardson who donated her liver to her young niece in Colorado.

“They didn’t want to put her on the transplant list until she was over a year old, because her chances of survival were so slim.”

Baby Destiny has a rare metabolic disorder and needed a liver transplant.

Richardson saw her family post on facebook. The Army Veteran figured she would fill out the paperwork and see if she could serve in a different way.

“I have a liver, it regenerates, and if I can offer the opportunity for someone else to live happy healthy toddlerhood, then I’m more than happy to offer that,” says Richardson.

Richardson successfully had surgery to remove a fifth of her liver at UCHealth sending it over to the children’s hospital for little Destiny.

Richardson says Destiny and her family are taking it just one step at a time, rolling with the punches and completely happy.

“Why would you not do that if you can? You can recover, and if you can donate, then donate,” Richardson says.

What others are clicking on: