The Frank Cordova Foundation to donate turkeys to Title one schools in time for holiday season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Frank Cordova Foundation announced it will be delivering turkeys to eight Title one schools in the Granite, Salt Lake City, Murray City, and Canyons school districts on Monday, November 25th.

The foundation will make the deliveries with their partner, Pride Transport. and began the distribution at Kearns Elementary School last Friday.

The turkey drive began twenty years ago, when late community activist, Frank Cordova, served thousands of families in Salt Lake County. According to the foundation, Cordova was picking up his wife from a school where she worked, when he asked a little boy if he was excited for Thanksgiving. The boy told Cordova that his family couldn’t afford a turkey.

Moved, Cordova, provided the family with a turkey and appealed to the Latino Community to help families through providing turkeys. The Latino Community Turkey Drive has continued on an annual basis and has served tens of thousands of Utahns.

On Saturday, dozens of community members donated frozen turkeys and money at M. Lynn Bennion Elementary School to contribute to the drive.

Courtesy: The Frank Cordova Foundation

Each school determines the best way to distribute the turkeys amongst students and families.

