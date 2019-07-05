The (firework) show must go on!

PLAIN CITY (ABC4 News) The Plain City community rallied together this Independence Day to save its firework show.

The city’s Fourth of July firework show was canceled late Thursday afternoon due to some unfortunate circumstances.

The company and people who were going to put on the firework display were involved in a crash. Their truck was totaled along with the trailer that contained the fireworks.

The city asked that the Plain City Fire Department gather residents to put on a community firework show. They put out a call to all residents to bring their personal fireworks to Lee Olsen Park at 9:30 p.m.

The plan was to gather as a community “instead of a bunch of little shows” to make it safer and more enjoyable for everyone with a bigger and longer show.

Congratulations Plain City on making the best of an unfortunate situation.