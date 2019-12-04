Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

The Equal Rights Amendment takes center stage at Utah’s Capitol

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Another push for the Equal Rights Amendment to be ratified was heard Tuesday on Utah’s Capitol Hill. Surrounded by over a hundred people, Representative Karen Kwan (D-Murray), introduced a resolution to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

“I’m so happy to see so many of you here today supporting what will truly be a vital and important part of Utah’s history,” Kwan said to the crowd gathered inside the rotunda.

The United States Constitution currently reads ‘equality shall not be denied on account of sex.’ Utah’s Constitution has different language and guarantees equal rights for both ‘male and female citizens.’ If Utah is the 38th state to ratify the ERA, it would apply to every state.

Those opposed to the resolution also gathered at the Capitol.

“I’m all for women’s rights. I’m a feminist,” explained Carolina Sagebin, Founder and CEO of Big Ocean Women. “Me and my organization serve a lot of vulnerable women around the world so we’re very invested in this. And the idea that we’re just backwards people that don’t want rights for women is completely false. What we do want to see is something more robust.”

Opponents say the ERA would overturn legal considerations for women, such as, but not limited to, not allowing for separate bathrooms or prisons.

“The ERA means the eradication of women. It means the erasure of women,” Sagebin said.

“It is a message. It’s not going to change any laws in Utah because we’ve already had it for 125 years guaranteed in our state Constitution,” Rep. Kwan explained.

Utah is the worst state in the country when it comes to women’s equality, according to a recent study released by Wallet Hub. Retired Supreme Court Justice Christine Durham says that’s even more of a reason to pass this resolution.

“Utah needs to affirm that it cares about women and that it’s doing everything it can to get rid of that reputation and get rid of the numbers that say we are not as strong as other states that support women’s rights.”

Durham is calling on lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support the resolution.

“This is not a partisan issue. Women are republicans, women are democrats, women are independents.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle 'Riderz' and community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tuesday: Organizations working to connect motorcycle 'Riderz' and community"

Las Vegas Monorail New Year's Eve hours announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Las Vegas Monorail New Year's Eve hours announced"

Trump says the Impeachment Inquiry is very unpatriotic of Dems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says the Impeachment Inquiry is very unpatriotic of Dems"

Doorbell camera leads to discovery of house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doorbell camera leads to discovery of house fire"

Using tech to shop for groceries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Using tech to shop for groceries"

911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "911 is a public service, but is less accessible for members of diverse communities"
More Video News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss

Trending Stories