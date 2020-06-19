‘The Dreamers are protected,’ says SLCo DA Sim Gill

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – We’re learning a portion of the brief used in the argument to aid Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA recipients came from the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Sim Gill and his team joined 79 other prosecutors across the United States last October to help the 650,000 dreamers to stay here in the US. That number includes 14,000 DACA recipients right here in Utah.

“Today’s ruling is really a step in the right direction,” he said. “Right now, the Dreamers are protected and the action of the Department of Homeland Security is pushed back.”

The district attorney says by trying to take away DACA, the process eroded the trust between law enforcement and minority communities.

“When you start to criminalize people whose only sin was they were young children who came here and are otherwise productive members of our community and that really lends itself to challenges in public safety.”

Until Congress passes something for the Dreamers the issue could come back up, but for now, there is one clear message to those thousands of families in Utah.

“It is a lot easier for them to sleep at night, It is a lot easier for their family members to sleep at night, their friends to sleep at night,” he added.

Allowing Dreamers to wake up the next day, be productive, and work without fear.