The Department of Public Safety urges Utahns to be Real ID ready before October 2020

(ABC4 News) – According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, starting October 1, 2020, those boarding airplanes or domestic flights will be required to provide a Real ID Driver License or Non-Drive Identification card or a passport.

The Real ID licenses differ from current ones because they are marked with a star in the top right corner. The star indicates that the license may be used for federal identification. Current licenses are accepted anytime before October 1, 2020, the Department’s website states.

Utahns should check the expiration date on their current driver licenses or ID’s. If the documents expire before October 1, 2020, residents will receive a new license or ID with the Real ID indicator by going through the standard renewal process.

Those with licenses or IDs that expire after October 1, 2020 will be mailed a complimentary license. The Department of public Safety said it is important to make sure that the Driver License Division has updated addresses.

