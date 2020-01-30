The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to release digital version of new handbook for leaders in February

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 3: The historic Mormon Salt Lake Temple sits on Temple Square where the 185th Semiannual General Conference of the Mormon Church is being held on October 3, 2015 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Thousands of faithful Mormons gather from around the world for the two day conference to receive guidance and direction from church leaders. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – General authorities from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints introduced a new handbook for all leaders and members on Thursday, according to a recent release from Daniel Woodruff, Media Relations Manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The handbook is titled General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It will replace Handbook 1, which is for stake presidents and bishops and Handbook 2, which is for all other leaders.

The new handbook will be available only in digital form and will be released on February 19, 2020. Content will be updated regularly in order to assist the Church’s leaders around the world to adapt to the Church’s programs, policies, and procedures.

“This new handbook is a part of the ongoing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ that began 200 years ago,” said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, referring to the church’s bicentennial of the First Vision. Christofferson helped introduce the new handbook to Church leaders. “This Restoration has been and will continue to be a process of learning how to minister as Jesus would to a richly diverse world. We pray this new handbook will help Church leaders use their God-given gifts to continue to bless lives in their ministry. We know there is room in this Church for everyone.”

The new handbook will consist of 38 chapters and will be accessible in English on the church’s website and the Gospel Library app.

Click here for more information on the handbook and its release.

What others are clicking on: