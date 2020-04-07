The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases renderings for three Temples, two in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the renderings for three Temples, including two in Utah.

The three renderings are for the Temples located in Moses Lake, Washington, Erda, Utah, and Washington County, Utah.

Project leaders filed the documents relating to the temples’ design in preparation for the eventual groundbreaking and beginning of construction at each site which has yet to be announce.

The Moses Lake Washington Temple will be built on 17-acres located on Yonezawa Blvd between Division Street and Rd K NE. It will be a single-story temple of approximately 20,000 square feet with a center spire.

Moses Lake Washington Temple

The Tooele Valley Utah Temple will be located northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36 in Erda, Utah and will be a three-story temple with approximately 70,000 square feet.

Tooele Valley Utah Temple

The Washington County Utah Temple will be built on 14-acres located northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George, Utah. It will be a three-story temple with approximately 90,000 square feet.

Washington County Utah Temple

This will be St. George’s second temple. The St. George Utah Temple, dedicated in 1877, closed November 4, 2019 for an extensive renovation and is expected to reopen sometime in 2022.

Utah currently has 17 operating temples. In addition to Tooele Valley and Washington County, temples have also been announced in Layton, Orem, Syracuse, and Taylorsville.

A temple in Saratoga Springs is currently under construction.