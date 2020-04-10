The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders remember their ‘friend’ Robert Garff

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Robert H. Garff, the chairman of Ken Garff Automotive Group, passed away over a week ago due to complications from COVID-19.

He lived an incredibly full life, but many would say his greatest loves were his family and membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles remembers their friend.

President Ballard said, “Bob Garff loves life. Everything about life was important to Bob and part of the very deep part of his life was the Church and his opportunity to serve the Church.”

President Ballard and Elder Holland shared memories of their friend exclusively with ABC4’s Emily Clark.

Garff was a dedicated and long time member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He began his service as a missionary in the England London Mission. That was where he first met a young Elder Holland.

Elder Holland said, “When you say the name Robert Garff, I instantly think of a former missionary companion. That goes back 58, 57 years.” Their friendship did not end in the Mission field.

Elder Holland continued, “I have known and loved him since then Garff lived a life of service and filled many roles within the Church.

Elder Holland explained, “Bob has really done all the things that you can do in the church in the routine sense. He was a missionary, he came back to be a very young Bishop in the church, I was involved in the time when he was called as a Stake President, he was an Area Seventy, he was the President of the Bountiful Temple and he the President of the England Coventry Mission.”

President Ballard has known the Garff family for quite some time, but their relationship became especially important when their families connected with the marriage of Ballard’s son to Garff’s daughter.

President Ballard said, “I have to brag, they have six wonderful grandchildren which both of their family and my family share together.”

Family and church: two of the greatest loves of Bob Garff’s life. Each filled with humble service.

Elder Holland concluded, “He was quiet, sweet, devoted and good and did all that you could do in the Church.”

President Ballard added, “Bob Garff had come to know the Savior in precious ways and when someone has that experience, they just want to serve in any capacity.”

