The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expands COVID-19 humanitarian efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a video to social media Tuesday afternoon explaining their expanded COVID-19 humanitarian efforts around the world.

Over the past several months, the church and its members have participated in the global humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the church, it is the largest humanitarian response ever by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church has partnered with charitable organizations to assist in the response of more than 630 projects in over 130 countries to help those in need. The church has provided food donations and masks to health care workers, government organizations, the military and other communities around the world.

“This is part of our DNA,” explained Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of the Church, in the new video that highlights the Church’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus crisis. “We go and find those that are in need and try to help them, whether it is in our own community or faraway in other countries.”

For more information, visit latterdaysaintcharities.org. In the U.S., volunteers can sign up for service projects in their communities at JustServe.org.