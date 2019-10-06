The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 8 new Temple locations

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Saturday, during the women’s session of general conference, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced eight temples that are planned to be built worldwide.

Two of those temples will be right here in Utah. One in Taylorsville and the other in Orem.

This makes the total number of operating temples (166) and temples announced or under construction (51) to 217worldwide.

A complete list of the temples can be found here: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/october-2019-general-conference-temple-announcement

