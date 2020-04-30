The Church of Jesus Christ: $5.5 million in support sent across the world

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a press release stating they are sending large amounts of commodities and cacosh donations, to help fulfill humanitarian requests both in and outside the United States.

280 coronavirus relief projects have been initiated to over 80 countries. Inside the U.S., 15 truckloads from the Church’s network of bishops’ storehouses are being delivered each week to food banks and other charitable organizations across the country.

Cash donations are also being provided to the following key relief agencies in the U.S.:

Convoy of Hope, Springfield, Illinois

Feeding America, Chicago, Illinois

Partnership With Native Americans, Addison, Texas

Salvation Army, Alexandria, Virginia

United Way, Alexandria, Virginia

The donations to these organizations total $5.5 million and will support their community-based responses.

“We’re deeply concerned about those we consider to be our brothers and sisters who are suffering because of COVID-19,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We want to help and know we can rely on these trusted partners, who are already doing so much good, to reach those who are in greatest need.”

Convoy of Hope will use the Church’s donation to distribute food to those in need, largely in the Midwest.

“This generous gift came at a pivotal time. Convoy of Hope is well on its way to reaching the goal of delivering 10 million meals to those hit hardest by the coronavirus,” said Hal Donaldson, CEO of Convoy of Hope. “We are currently distributing meals and relief supplies in communities from coast to coast, sharing hope in these unprecedented times. Now, more than ever, we have the opportunity to engage in a united act of compassion and demonstrate kindness.”

Feeding America is a nationwide network of food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters and will use the Church’s donation to assist in the country’s hardest-hit areas.

“Feeding America member food banks are on the ground helping our neighbors who struggle with hunger in communities across the country. We are incredibly thankful for the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during this time of increased need. Their donation will help provide more meals and other essential resources to people who need them most,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America.

Partnership With Native Americans will use the Church’s donation to purchase food, water, and personal health products to be distributed to reservations, mostly throughout the western U.S.

“Our motto has always been ‘don’t leave Native Americans behind,’ and that’s more critical now than ever,” said Joshua Arce, President and CEO of Partnership With Native Americans. “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is honoring this and helping us continue our vital deliveries to the reservations in need.”

The Salvation Army will use Church’s donation to provide food, personal protective equipment, and hygiene items in locations throughout the U.S.

“Across America, millions are worried about where their next meal will come from. They need food now. So to help meet that need, The Salvation Army is proud to partner with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Working together, we’re determined to make a difference for anyone and everyone affected by this pandemic,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, commander of the USA Western Territory.

United Way will use the Church’s donation to support efforts to provide a variety of relief to many communities in the U.S.

“United Way extends our deepest gratitude for the generosity and compassion of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Suzanne McCormick, U.S. President, United Way Worldwide. “The donation to the United Way Community Response

and Recovery Fund will provide critical support to communities across the U.S. and to the 211 teams who are working around the clock to help our most vulnerable populations find the help they need in the face of this pandemic.”



Have questions about coronavirus?