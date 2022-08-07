SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Things got pretty wet and wild Saturday afternoon for the northern portion of the state. The National Weather Service issued Areal Flood Advisories for Tooele, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties. And boy did it rain. We saw over an inch of rain in a few spots and over a half an inch in many cities – even as far south as Manti got .28 inches. But things cleared away pretty quickly and blue skies opened up to give us a nice evening.

The drier conditions will continue through the next few days across the state as we should be looking at pretty clear skies Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will also rise as we’ll be back to seasonal averages across all of Utah. But then the next round of our monsoon surges sneaks back in the state and we see our next wave of rain and lower temperatures. We will be keeping an eye on this new surge to see just how much we can get out of it, but the precipitation totals are looking good so far and we can certainly use every drop we can get.

This is a good time to remind you that just because we are getting a few days of drier weather there is no reason to break out the sprinklers – especially up north. With the moisture we received this weekend and what we expect to come, you can give it a break for a few days and help battle the drought.

The takeaway? A few days of drier weather before the next monsoon surge starts late Tuesday.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!