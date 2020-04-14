The Bountiful Police Department is asking for help in locating two retail theft suspects

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) — The Bountiful Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating the two retail theft suspects pictures below.
The department is asking anyone with information to please call 801-298-6000 and ask to speak to an officer about case 20-1042.
