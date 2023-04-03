SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Alternative rock fans have much to look forward to in 2023 as The All-American Rejects have announced a much-anticipated return to the national stage with their “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.”

With their upcoming tour of 27 cities across the U.S. this summer, The All-American Rejects will be performing in Utah with a concert at The Great Saltair Amphitheater on September 23.

This summer series of concerts is significant as it marks the band’s first headlining tour in nearly a decade. As they travel the nation, they’ll be joined by other popular rock groups New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Get Up Kids.

“We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing ‘When We Were Young’ that the world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth,” the band remarked in a statement on their upcoming tour. “It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up.”

Founded in 1999 by high school best friends Tyson Ritter on vocals/bass and guitarist Nick Wheeler, The All-American Rejects took the music scene by storm as an emo-pop band with anthems for a new generation of fans.

In 2002, the release of “Swing, Swing” brought the group to a new level of popularity. With the following releases of “Dirty Little Secret” and “Gives You Hell” — which took the No. 1 spot on Billboard in 2009 for U.S. Pop Songs — The All-American Rejects had become a global sensation.

For their upcoming performance at The Great Saltair Amphitheater, tickets will be available via Citi presale beginning on April 4 at 10 a.m. local time until April 6 at 10 p.m. local time.

General on-sale tickets will start on April 7 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.