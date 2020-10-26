The 421st is home! Hundreds of HAFB Airmen return home for 14 days of quarantine

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – Hundreds of Airmen from Utah’s Hill AFB returned home Monday after six months at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates.

The deployment helped support the USAF’s Central Command mission in the Middle East and included airmen from the active-duty 388th and the Reserve’s 419th Fighter Wings.

“We’re all proud of the job that the 421st FS has done, and we’re excited to have them back home,” said Col. Steven Behmer, 388th Fighter Wing commander. “They picked up right where our previously deployed squadrons left off. We’ll continue to train here and remain focused on providing F-35A combat capability.”

While deployed, the 421st used their brand new F-35A’s for close air support missions, flew both kinds of air to air missions, offensive and defensive, to help our partners in the Middle East.

“Our Airmen provided a blanket of security for our nation and our allies while putting our adversaries on notice,” said Command Chief Master Sgt. Liz Cloyd. “There is no doubt they were ready and prepared to meet the needs laid out in our National Defense Strategy. Now, we welcome them home for a well-deserved rest and reconstitution.”

Hill’s F-35A squadrons are the USAF’s first combat-ready F-35’s; this was the third time in 16 months they were pressed into service to support combat missions.

Coming home is not all celebration; the Airman will quarantine for 14 days to prevent accidentally spreading coronavirus.