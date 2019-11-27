Thanksgiving safety tips from the American Red Cross

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving is Thursday, and millions of people will hit the road and kitchen to share the holiday with loved ones. Because Thanksgiving is a peak time for congested travel and home cooking fires, the American Red Cross asks everyone to follow the steps below to help stay safe this holiday:

Each year, Thanksgiving is one of the leading days for home cooking fires. You can help protect yourself and your family from home fires-the nation’s most frequent disaster-by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with free resources from the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign.

Today Rich Woodruff of the Red Cross stopped by Good Morning Utah with some important tips to stay safe this holiday season.

For more information click here.

What others are clicking on: