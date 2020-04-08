Thanksgiving Point to host virtual Tulip Festival amid coronavirus pandemic

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving Point’s annual Tulip Festival has some big changes for 2020.

Originally scheduled in the Ashton Gardens from April 10 to May 9, the popular festival has now been been rescheduled as a virtual festival to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This festival change will allow the community to celebrate this historic time with spring and beauty, albeit from afar.

Starting Friday, April 10 some of the activities scheduled include:

Daily looks at what’s blooming in Ashton Gardens including weekend live streams from popular gardens

Hands-on activities, recipe demonstrations, and DIYs to make your own Tulip Festival at home

Photo contest winners from previous festivals and new contests for community gardens and yards

Community Hero nominations for deliveries of Tulip Festival bouquets

In addition to virtual festival activities, guests can purchase the festival’s cut tulips to deliver to loved ones, neighbors, and family to make the community bloom. For a complete schedule and more details, visit thanksgivingpoint.org.

LATEST POSTS: