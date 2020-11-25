Thanksgiving dinner for homeless pets

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Volunteers brought in “turkey dinner” for over 80 cats and dogs at the Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Throughout the year, SLC Animal services say volunteers log thousands of hours, grooming, walking, and socializing the pets. The meal provided was reportedly made to be dog friendly (no dairy, butter, onions, etc.)

“Tis the season for giving,” the public is always welcome to drop off or send donations to Salt Lake County Animal Services located at 511 W 3900 S. They are open Monday-Saturday, 10 AM – 6 PM, according to the SLC Animal Services.

For a list of donation suggestion,s visit AdoptUtahPets.org for a link to the holiday wish list for cats and dogs.

The SLC Animal Services also wants to remind the public to avoid giving their pets food that may be harmful to them.. Some of those foods are as follows: