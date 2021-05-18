‘Thanks for all the great times’: Ogden theatre ‘closing permanently’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – An Ogden theatre has shut its doors – permanently.

A Saturday Facebook post from Cine Pointe 6 Theatre says “the Theater is closing permanently.”

“Thanks for all the great times [and] memories.”

Requests for comment weren’t immediately returned.

In September, the theatre says they “tried to open for a while,” but “attendance was way down and did not make it possible to stay open.” Cine Pointe 6 cited COVID-19 keeping people from gathering and studios postponing the release of films as factors.

In January, another Ogden business shut its doors for good. Jesse Jean’s Homestyle Café and Coffee announced their closure after 20 years due to the financial burden of the pandemic. Ogden’s Newgate Mall was auctioned in March after its owners reportedly defaulted on its loan agreement.

Another iconic Utah business, The Blue Plate Diner in Salt Lake City, also closed its doors after 20 years in business.