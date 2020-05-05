Thank you Utah teachers!

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Tuesday is National Teacher Appreciation Day and so we here at ABC4 compiled some thank-yous to teachers from students across the state.

Teachers are further away this year, but the distance has certainly made the heart grow fonder. Students at Eastmont Middle in the Canyons District showed their love in chalk drawings; others sent notes and video messages.

Parents say they have a renewed appreciation this year because schooling from home.

Kellie Mecham, a Utah mom, said,”This quarantine has really made us appreciate our teachers, not just academically, but for how they emotionally support our students as well.”

MaryAnn Tonks said, “It’s been really heartwarming to see people and teachers step up and just be extra amazing, beyond what they normally do, which we all understand now is a ton.”

If you’re still thinking of ways to thank the teachers in your life, Principal Sandra Dahl-Houlihan at Bella Vista El. has some advice, “Teachers are funny creatures because they work hard but they don’t get a lot of perks, so its amazing how far a simple note or card a bottle of Diet Coke, boy that goes far.” Principal Dahl-Houlihan has been an educator for 33 years and is retiring at the end of this year.

From all of us here at ABC4, thank you to Utah’s teachers.

