‘Thank you for the memories’: Salt Lake City piano bar closing down

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “The rumors are true,” owners of a popular Salt Lake City bar have announced. The Tavernacle Social Club — best known for its dueling piano performances — is shutting down.

But not before one last hurrah.

The Tavernacle has long served as a spot in Salt Lake City for drinks, live music, and karaoke. Now, owners are inviting Utahns to celebrate “one last and probably best party” at the piano bar before its doors close.

“We have been Utah’s best place to party for over 19 years, but at some point, every party must come to an end,” officials said in a Facebook post announcing the closure.

The event will reportedly feature the venue’s final dueling piano show with the Tavernacle band. Organizers also say they plan to auction off memorabilia and decorations at the end of the show.

“You could be the proud owner of our Gong, or the famous framed picture(s) of Tony Danza,” officials say.

The event will take place on July 31 and space will be limited. For tickets, click here.