SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – If you are heading out to a local pool today, take time to thank a lifeguard for all they do to make your day by the pool enjoyable. It’s International Lifeguard Appreciation Day and lifeguards all over Utah started their mornings early by making sure pool patrons are safe.

There’s nothing quite like a fun day at the pool. Cool blue water, slides, diving boards, the smell of sunscreen, and the assurance that everyone is safe. That safety comes thanks to countless employees of public and private pools and swimming areas who remain vigilant and trained to make sure rules are followed and pools are in compliance.

Salt Lake County employs hundreds of lifeguards and pool supervisors and they all had similar thoughts on what they wish pool visitors understood about their jobs.

“I wish people knew that lifeguarding isn’t just sitting outside tanning,” said Miranda Klepacz, a lifeguard with Salt Lake County. “We go through vigorous training to learn how to identify distress both in and out of the water and how to treat many different issues that arise.”

Lifeguards and pool supervisors from Gene Fullmer Recreation Center in West Jordan. Courtesy Lauren Smith.

“What a lot of people don’t know about lifeguarding is how tough it can be,” Lillian Wang, a West Jordan lifeguard said. “What I like about it is the environment and being able to connect with my peers due to the nature of the job. It’s rigorous work but it definitely has its rewards.”

Lauren Smith, Pool Supervisor at Gene Fullmer Recreation Center in West Jordan spends her days watching over teams of lifeguards. There is both an indoor and outdoor pool at the facility she is with and both pools have their specific challenges. She and pool management put together weekly trainings and help every lifeguard maintain lifesaving certifications.

“It’s pretty serious work. We have to do lots of training every month to make sure we are on top of our skills and could rescue someone to the best of our abilities,” Smith said. “People’s lives are in our hands.”

It’s much more than standing next to a body of water and watching others have fun. As first responders, Lifeguards go through hours of rigorous training in and out of the water. Lifeguards are trained and certified in CPR, oxygen administration, AED use, and first aid. They often put their own health and safety at risk by exposing themselves to the transmission of disease and potential injury. Further, lifeguards must know how to keep pool waters maintained with many lifeguards responsible for water testing and pool pump functions in addition to their rescue jobs.

Just remember when you hear that whistle blow it’s not there to prevent you from having a fun day it’s just your local lifeguard making sure you have the best day you can at the pool.