Texas still recovering from Hurricane Harvey NASA/NOAA GOES Project via Getty Images In this NOAA handout image, NOAA's GOES East satellite capture of Hurricane Harvey shows the storm making landfall shortly after 8:00pm CDT on August 25, 2017 on the mid-Texas coast. Now at category 4 strength, Harvey's maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 miles per hour. [ + - ] Video

It's been just about a year since Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of the Gulf Coast.

Harvey is now tied with Hurricane Katrina as the most costly hurricane, in terms of property damage, in American history.

Vice President Mike Pence was in Texas Wednesday, touring the areas hardest hit by the storm.

The last time Pence stood outside the First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas, the walls to the sanctuary had tumbled to the ground.

“It's remarkable when you think about the wreckage that this church experienced,” he said.

Now, nearly one year after Hurricane Harvey roared ashore on the Texas coast, some of the physical damage has been repaired, but communities like Rockport are still picking up the pieces.

“There are still many families out of their homes, many families that have been displaced and we are just going to continue to provide that support,” Pence said.

The vice president toured the hardest hit areas on Wednesday, and let Texans know that Washington will not forget them.

“We are going to stay with you in this community until Rockport and until all of Texas impacted by this hurricane come back bigger and better than ever.”

In the months following Hurricane Harvey, Congress passed three separate bills to help pay for recovery and rebuilding.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz thanked his colleagues on Wednesday for their quick response to help his home state recover, but he says more needs to be done.

“Since Harvey has made landfall, Congress has appropriated over $140 billion dollars in emergency funding,” he said. “One year after Harvey's devastation, the work continues, the Texas Gulf Coast continues to recover and it will take years for the rebuilding to be complete.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency promises it will stay in Texas until it every displaced family is back home.