Texas Roadhouse to host hiring event, now offering tuition reimbursement

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Need a job? Texas Roadhouse locations across Salt Lake City are looking to fill full and part-time positions with a new benefit available to those working 30 hours or more weekly.

To mark National Hiring Day, Salt Lake City’s Texas Roadhouse locations will host a hiring event on Monday, October 25. All interested applicants will have in-person interviews, which can be scheduled online here.

The hiring event comes as Texas Roadhouse rolls out a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree. To qualify, employees must work 30 hours or more weekly and maintain a C average. These employees will then be eligible for $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university.

Others like Walmart, Amazon, and Target have also launched education assistance programs.

