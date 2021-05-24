Texas Roadhouse announces over 160 new jobs for SLC locations

A “Now Hiring” sign Is displayed outside a Texas Roadhouse restaurant, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Methuen, Mass. The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy and depressed the job market in the wake of the viral pandemic. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse has announced it will be bringing 160 new jobs to restaurant locations around Salt Lake City.

On Monday, June 7, Texas Roadhouse will be holding a hiring event to fill over 160 full and part-time positions. The event is being held following what Texas Roadhouse calls an “upswing in dining out and to-go” options.

Interviews will be held at all participating Texas Roadhouse locations in Salt Lake City.

Those who are interested in an in-person interview can schedule it by clicking here.

The restaurant is requiring all interested applicants to schedule their interview ahead of time.

According to the restaurant chain, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in COVID pay, COVID relief, and bonuses for employees.