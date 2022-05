LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi man charged with several child sex crimes appeared before a judge on Monday.

A doctor’s report is requesting 27-year-old Jonathan Soberanis receive an evaluation to determine if he’s competent to stand trial.

Soberanis is accused of exposing himself to a young boy, touching him and urinating on him at the Lehi Legacy Center.

At the time, he was ruled incompetent, which the attorney general’s office is now challenging.