Testing confirms no mercury found at Fairmont Park Pond

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City officials confirmed on Saturday that no evidence of mercury has been found at Fairmont Park Pond.

Two water tests have been conducted – one by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and one by Salt Lake City. Both tests yielded negative results of mercury contamination, the Salt Lake City Department of Public Utilities (SLCPU) announced.

Initially, the pond was under surveillance on September 8 after community members had discovered an unnatural sheen on the water.

When city officials tested the water using Envirocare, positive levels of mercury were confirmed. At the time, officials assured the public that the concentration levels found were not high enough to present a risk to the public.

Out of caution though, the city initially closed the pond and alerted residents to avoid the area until more testing had been conducted.

“The safety of every Salt Laker is something my administration takes very seriously, and in situations like these that arise, your health, your security and communicating with you will always be our number one priority,” says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “We are very happy to be bringing this good news to you today.”

The EPA has conducted an additional round of testing with results expected to be announced on Sunday.

Officials say they plan to reopen the pond on Monday.