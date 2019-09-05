Tense moments caught on video when man with a gun confronts theft suspects

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some tense moments in the parking lot of a Salt Lake City warehouse involving two men with guns were caught on video Wednesday morning.

Workers at the business started recording the incident after noticing what appeared to be an altercation between men in a parking lot near 1700 South and 1800 West.

The witnesses started to yell at the men when they noticed one of them had a gun who then pointed it at a driver in a white pickup truck.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said they responded to the area and talked to the man in the Subaru who said the individuals in the white truck had stolen some tools of his from his shed.

The man then chased the suspects down and when he went to confront them, they pulled out a gun. In return, the man grabbed his own gun and demanded his tools back from the suspects.

Shearer said they are currently working on identifying the individuals in the white truck and are hoping to make an arrest soon.

The story will be updated once more information is obtained.

