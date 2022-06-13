GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – A 47-year-old woman has died after drowning in the Colorado River while on a commercial river trip.

Around 2 p.m., park officials received a report of a passenger, later identified as Sheetal Patel, of Tennessee, who had fallen into the Colorado River.

Patel was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when she was caught by the current in the Colorado River.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat, pulled her from the river, and began CPR.

National Park Service (NPS) search and rescue personnel responded and attempted resuscitation efforts, but they were unsuccessful.

Officials say Patel hiked into the canyon to meet the river trip at Phantom Ranch and was beginning a multi-day boating trip.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.