Tenants can file complaints against landlords who violate CDC eviction moratorium

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Biden administration announced on March 29 that the federal eviction moratorium will be extended through June 30, 2021.

Officials say the two measures will help keep millions of renters in stable housing during the pandemic and prevent further spread of and deaths from COVID-19.

The moratorium caused a temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

This was done after CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed a declaration that determined that evictions of tenants could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released a joint statement on March 29 announcing that the agencies will monitor and investigate eviction practices to make sure landlords and property owners are complying with the federal, state, and local moratoriums.

Officials added that they acknowledge major multistate landlords are evicting tenants despite the federal eviction moratorium or before tenants are aware of their rights.

The CFPB and FTC says they will enforce penalties against landlords who violate the order.

Officials say renters who need rental and utility assistance should apply to get help at rentalrelief.utah.gov. For additional resources, officials ask that renters contact their community action agency in their own county.

“With the extension of the Moratorium and the infusion of over 200M in rental assistance in Utah, we can make landlords whole and maintain renters in their homes until they can get back on their feet from this pandemic”, says Tara Rollins, Executive Director of the Utah Housing Coalition.

“The extension and enforcement of the moratorium will help keep millions of renters stably housed during the pandemic and prevent further spread of and deaths from COVID-19. The announcement comes after NLIHC and more than 2,300 national, state, and local organizations and elected officials urged the Biden administration to take action”, says Diane Yentel, President & CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Renters can file complaints with the CFPB and the FTC against landlords who violate the eviction moratorium.

You may access the CFPB complaint database at: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint/

You may also access the FTC complaint database at: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/?pid=B