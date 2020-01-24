Temporary homeless shelter opens in Sugar House

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A week after it was announced, the Sugar House temporary homeless shelter opens at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The shelter is located on 2234 S. Highland Drive in Salt Lake City.

It will be open from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily through April 15.

It offers 145 cots with separate sleeping quarters for both men and women.

“The guests staying here are required to go through a security screening to ensure no drugs, no weapons or alcohol are on-premises,” said Preston Cochrane, the executive director of Shelter The Homeless.

Shelter The Homeless is the shelter’s managing partner.

Transportation will be provided each night and morning between the shelter and the Weigand Center.

Cochrane explained, “Individuals that are receiving services downtown at the Weigand Center, which is a day center, they’ll be transported. The first bus leaves that area at 10 p.m.”

The shelter will also be staffed with three private security officers. “Safety and security is our number one priority,” said Cochrane. “Not only for the guests that are receiving services, but also for the neighborhoods and communities where these facilities are located.”

The shelter isn’t a donation facility, but it is specifically collecting feminine hygiene products, outerwear, and socks.

If you or someone you know is experiencing homelessness and want help, you can call the homeless hotline at 801-990-9999.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: