SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two minors have been detained after driving around a neighborhood in a stolen car while pointing a BB gun out of the window — pretending to shoot it.

Community members near Wilson Avenue and 200 South reported “occupants of an SUV driving around pointing a firearm into air and pretending to shoot it,” police said in an Instagram post.

Police were able to locate the SUV — which was later confirmed to be stolen — and attempted a traffic stop.

The minors fled from the SUV as soon as they were pulled over.

Officers set up containment areas around the neighborhood and detained two juveniles. Police realized the “firearm” was actually a BB gun.

The incident is still under investigation.