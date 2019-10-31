Teens in treatment get brand new library at Odyssey House youth facility

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An amazing transformation is underway at the Odyssey House Adolescent Treatment Facility in Salt Lake.
Using a federal grant, the center will completely renovate the old library — creating a space conducive to learning and exploration.
They will set up a completely new library with age-specific books for the teens in treatment. Officials with the facility say they believe the change will be life-changing for the teens at the house.
“Books are really about connection and lifelong learning and teens especially, all teens deserve to be able to fall in love with a good book — see themselves in a book — be able to connect with a book — especially if they’re dealing with extra challenges,” said Chaundra Johnson, Library Program Development Manager of Utah State Library Division.
Officials hope that by developing healthy skills like reading — teens will be able to cope with those challenges in more constructive ways.
