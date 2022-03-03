WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An underage teenager has been arrested after taking a joyride with a stolen car while other underage teens were present.

West Valley City Police first spotted a stolen vehicle driving west on 3100 S. around midnight early Thursday morning.

When police tried stopping the vehicle, the suspect drove away, leading police on a chase.

Although police say the chase was low-speed and very “wobbily,” hitting around 10-15 miles per hour.

When the car finally stopped at a trailer park near 3175 S. Westcrest, police say five teenagers jumped out of the vehicle. Three assumed teenage boys ran away in different directions and two teenage girls stayed at the scene.

One of the girls is the 14-year-old driving suspect.

During questioning, police say the girls remained quiet and would not mention how they knew the other passengers who fled.

Police say the 14-year-old girl could be changed for driving without a license and fleeing authorities.

Officials are currently still searching for the teenagers who fled. The stolen vehicle has also been returned to its owner.