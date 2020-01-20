Teens and SLC employees volunteer at Utah Food Bank for MLK Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City Mayor Mendenhall and a cohort of volunteers rolled up their sleeves at the Utah Food Bank in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

More than 100 volunteers met to carry on Dr. King’s legacy and to help Utahns in need. The Utah Food Bank distributed nearly 45 million pounds of food in 2019 to the nearly 400,000 Utahns who struggle to feed themselves and their families.

Mayor Mendenhall started the morning off with a reminder, “Dr. King said, ‘Everybody can be great because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You don’t have to know about Plato and Aristotle to serve. You don’t have to know Einstein’s theory of relativity to serve. You only need a heart full of grace, a soul generated by love.’ Salt Lake City embodies that.”

The mayor’s office wasn’t alone; YouthCity Government helped, a gang of energetic teens from Salt Lake City.

Arundhati Oommen, one of the teen volunteers, said, “We’re really just one community and it’s important to maintain that message because all of us need each other, that’s the only way this community is ever going to work, is if we’re a part of other families and we have different friends.”

Oommen said teens and youth should get involved as soon and as young as they can by reaching out to the policymakers that affect them and their home.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: