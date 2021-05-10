Teenagers arrested in connection with aggravated robbery near Rock Canyon Elementary

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two teenagers have been arrested after an aggravated robbery at an elementary school.

The robbery happened behind Rock Canyon Elementary school, according to Provo police.

Everyone involved in the incident is reportedly a teenager. There was a gun involved in the robbery, which was taken by authorities as evidence.

Police later found that the gun was an airsoft gun.

Police say the situation was resolved before Rock Canyon School was over for the day.

No one was injured and police say there is no ongoing threat as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.