Teenager sentenced for deadly Ogden grocery store robbery

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden teenager responsible for the deadly robbery of a grocery store owner has been sentenced to prison on lesser charges than he was convicted earlier this year.

Court records show 16-year-old Antonino Garcia has been sentenced to five years to life in prison for killing 65-year-old Satnam Singh in early 2021. In mid-October, the teenager pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and discharge of a firearm involving death. As part of the plea deal, the teenager avoided an additional charge of aggravated murder.

According to court officials, the teen will remain in juvenile detention until he turns 21, at which point he will be transferred to an adult prison.

Shortly before midnight on February 28, authorities say a teenager, 15-years-old at the time, entered the Super Grocery in Ogden. When he came to the counter with a drink and candy, investigators report the teenager pointed a gun at the clerk, later identified as Singh, the store’s owner.

At the counter, the teenager is said to have pointed a gun at Singh, telling him “this is a stick up” before pulling the trigger four times. Singh was struck twice and died on the scene. The teenager fled on foot.

In the days that followed Singh’s death, the community came together to put money together for a reward to find the suspect, started a petition to name a street after him, and held a public viewing. On March 2, authorities say they were called to a home for a juvenile disturbance. When they arrived, officers say they were told the teenager there had shot and killed Singh. Officers recovered the hoodie, sweats, and the gun said to have been involved in the shooting. The teenager was then taken into custody.

According to the probable cause statement, the teenager “acknowledged that he had smoked THC prior to the day of this event but that he stopped smoking so he could be sober for the robbery.” The teenager was ultimately charged with two first-degree felonies – aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

Restitution has not been requested in this case.