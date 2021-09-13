Teenager pleads guilty to killing Ogden grocery store owner

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A teenager charged with robbing and killing an Ogden grocery store clerk in early 2021 had pleaded guilty in Weber County Court.

Shortly before midnight on February 28, authorities say a teenager, 15-years-old at the time, entered the Super Grocery in Ogden. When he came to the counter with a drink and candy, investigators report the teenager pointed a gun at the clerk, later identified as store owner Satnam Singh.

At the counter, the teenager is said to have pointed a gun at Singh, telling him “this is a stick up” before pulling the trigger four times. Singh was struck twice and died on scene. The teenager fled on foot.

In the days that followed Singh’s death, the community came together to put money together for a reward to find the suspect, started a petition to name a street after him, and held a public viewing.

On March 2, authorities say they were called to a home for a juvenile disturbance. When they arrived, officers say they were told the teenager there had shot and killed Singh. Officers recovered the hoodie, sweats, and the gun said to have been involved in the shooting. The teenager was then taken into custody.

The teen told investigators he had entered the store to commit a robbery and fired his gun when moving away from the counter, according to the probable cause statement. Additionally, he admitted to having purchased the gun from someone else and planned the robbery because he did not have as much cash as he wanted.

According to the probable cause statement, the teenager “acknowledged that he had smoked THC prior to the day of this event but that he stopped smoking so he could be sober for the robbery.” The teenager was ultimately charged with two first-degree felonies – aggravated murder and aggravated robbery.

In early September, court records show the teenager entered a guilty plea to both charges in juvenile court. He now faces a maximum sentence of five years to life in prison. Until he turns 21, he will be housed in a youth care facility, at which point court officials will determine whether to grant him parole or move him to state prison.