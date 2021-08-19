Teenager killed in Emery County crash

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 16-year-old is dead after colliding with a semi in Emery County on Wednesday. Utah Highway Patrol is now investigating what happened before the crash.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, a white Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 16-year-old boy was traveling south on SR-10 near milepost 46, south of Huntington. UHP says the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a northbound semi head-on.

According to UHP, the teenager was killed instantly. The semi veered off the roadway to the west before coming to a rest. The truck driver received minor injuries.

SR-10 was closed for about two and a half hours while UHP investigated the crash and the scene was cleared. UHP is working to determine what caused the teenager to leave his lane.

