Teenager injured after falling at Bridal Veil Falls

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sherriff’s Office Search and Rescue is responding to an injured teenager in Provo Canyon Wednesday evening.

Officers said a 17-year-old boy fell above Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

He has sustained a head injury but the extent of that injuries is not yet known, according to officials.

Provo Fire & Rescue, North Fork Fire, and LifeFlight have all responded to the scene to prepare for a “heavy technical rescue.”

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

