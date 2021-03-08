Teen treatment center employee arrested for alleged sexual abuse in Logan

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A staff member at a teen treatment center in Logan has been arrested for allegedly abusing a teenage student at the facility.

According to arresting documents, on Jan. 5, the Logan City Police Department was informed by the Logan River Academy of an alleged sexual assault that happened between a staff member and a student at the facility.

The victim of the alleged assault told officers that she was near the residential area of Logan River Academy when Thornock encouraged her to go see her boyfriend and engage in sexual activity.

Thornock then told the victim she would “cover for her”, arresting documents said. The victim then went to visit her boyfriend and kissed him, later returning to Thornock.

A probable cause statement then said that Thornock then questioned the victim about what sexual activity went on between the victim and her boyfriend, with Thornock then talking about her own sex life.

The victim told police that the conversation was “all very weird” and that the conversation made her “uncomfortable.”

Thornock then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, according to arresting documents. The victim told police that another resident was there when the assault occurred.

Arresting documents state that Thornock had previously been written up twice for having “inappropriate relationships with students.”

Thornock acknowledged that she and the victim had a conversation about her boyfriend, but denied having any sexual contact with the victim.

Documents show that Warnock participated in a performance review at the Academy in October 2020, and was given “poor scores on areas surrounding relationships and interactions with students.”

Arresting documents indicate that Thornock was fired from Logan River Academy on Jan. 5, after she had “not improved with boundaries and a continues to have instances of inappropriate conversations with students.”

Thornock was arrested on one count of forcible sexual abuse.