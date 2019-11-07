Teen stabbed during fight at park near Jordan High School

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are currently investigating after a teenager was stabbed during a fight with another teen at a park in Sandy Thursday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy City police, they were called to Jordan High School on a report of the stabbing around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were informed two teenage boys had been in a verbal fight at Dewey Bluth Park, located at 170 E. Sego Lily Drive when one of the teens pulled out a knife and stabbed the other before fleeing the area.

Nielsen said some people who were with the victim took him to the high school where police were then called.

The teen was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.

Nielsen was not able to confirm what high school either the suspect or the victim attends.

No one has been taken into custody as Nielsen said the incident is still under investigation.

What others are clicking on: