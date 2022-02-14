Teen skier dies at Alta Ski Resort after collision

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – A teen skier has died after an accident at Alta Ski Area.

The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is a 14-year-old male.

Alta Ski Patrol was alerted to the incident around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday. The fatal collision happened in the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort.

When rescue crews arrived, they found the boy unconscious at the scene. After transporting the boy to Primary Children’s Medical Center, officials say he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not released info on what caused the fatal accident and are currently investigating.

The boy’s family has been alerted and officials are communicating with them at this time.

“We extend our sincere condolences to those affected by this tragic event and our thanks to those who responded,” says the Alta Marshal’s Office.