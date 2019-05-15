Teen reported missing out of Salt Lake City found safe

UPDATE: According to family, Omaya Tyler has been found safe. No other details were provided.

SALT LAKE COUNTY (ABC4 News) Utah authorities are looking for a missing teenage girl.

Omaya Tyler, 17, was reported missing out of Salt Lake City. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, she was last seen on May 10, 2019.

She’s described as an American Indian girl 5’4” tall and 115lbs with black hair, and brown eyes.

Her case was entered into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center database.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000 or 911.

